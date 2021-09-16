Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.