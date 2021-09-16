Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,373,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,637,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $575.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

