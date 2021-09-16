Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $45.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00138214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00536490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004319 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

