THETA One Day Volume Tops $250.35 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. THETA has a total market cap of $6.64 billion and $250.35 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00013927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00813630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

