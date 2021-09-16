Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

