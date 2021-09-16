THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $10.34 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $10.34 or 0.00021637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $173.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.