ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 3.5%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.79. 22,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 569,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.