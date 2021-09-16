ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0804 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $36,763.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

