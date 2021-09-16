Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000.

NASDAQ THCPU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

