Thunder Token Price Up 7.1% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $102.87 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

