Tidal Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,313.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $140,313.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

