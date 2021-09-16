Tierion Market Cap Reaches $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

