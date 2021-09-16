TigerCash Market Capitalization Reaches $790,230.68 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $790,230.68 and approximately $6.22 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00730408 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.