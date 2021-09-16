Timothy Holme Sells 304,041 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 6,018,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,359. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.