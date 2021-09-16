Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005444 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011997 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

