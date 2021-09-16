Tixl Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and $459,472.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

