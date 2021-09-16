Tokenlon Network Token Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00005349 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 112,853,981 coins and its circulating supply is 40,467,203 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

