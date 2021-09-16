TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $117,600.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.81 or 1.00056998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.