TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0168

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $481,360.37 and approximately $21,766.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars.

