Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.25

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.25 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 93,501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.85. The firm has a market cap of £134.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

