Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.91.

TXG traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.33. 586,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

