Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.91.

TXG traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.33. 586,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.