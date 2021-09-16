Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $76.98 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $84.66 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $76.98 or 0.00160532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00123045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.21 or 0.07539321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.12 or 1.00074438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00883933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

