Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 100,657 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

