Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 69,691 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

