Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 732,025 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $45,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 35.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after buying an additional 1,738,315 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

