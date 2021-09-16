Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 225.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 989,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of CSX worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 738,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 467,675 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 445,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 296,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 77,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.