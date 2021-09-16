Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $45,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.91 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

