Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 118,604 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,604 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

