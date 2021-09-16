Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 27,352 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Shares of ADI opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

