Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,076 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 45.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

