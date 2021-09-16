Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Illumina stock opened at $449.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.12 and its 200-day moving average is $438.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

