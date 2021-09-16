Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

