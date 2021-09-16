Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

