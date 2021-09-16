Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,630 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

