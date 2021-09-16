Toronto Dominion Bank Has $35.27 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $35,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 168.4% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,622,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $355.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.68 and a 200-day moving average of $352.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.