Toronto Dominion Bank Has $37.93 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 811,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of CAE worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.