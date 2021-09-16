Toronto Dominion Bank Has $38.80 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,748 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

