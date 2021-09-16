Toronto Dominion Bank Has $43.74 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

MMC opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

