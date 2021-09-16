Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 330,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,022,000 after purchasing an additional 142,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

