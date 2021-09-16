Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.46% of Cameco worth $35,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

