Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 11,513 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $248.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

