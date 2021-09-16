Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,403 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $474.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.66 and its 200 day moving average is $449.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.