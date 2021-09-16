Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,953 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.35% of Invesco worth $42,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.