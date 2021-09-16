TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,111. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,863,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,836 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GW & Wade boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. GW & Wade now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 289,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

