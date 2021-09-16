TouchCon Achieves Market Capitalization of $841,902.29 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $841,902.29 and approximately $59,540.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 78% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00755041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.84 or 0.01221038 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

