Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Tower Semiconductor worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 546,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 638,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

