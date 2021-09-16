TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $1,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $79,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.