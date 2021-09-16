Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,627% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

