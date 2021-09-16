TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TUGCU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. TradeUP Global has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUGCU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

