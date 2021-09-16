Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the August 15th total of 587,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,151. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.